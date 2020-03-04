Seasonic has a new take on cable management.

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2013
Messages
282
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,188
I don't like it...I'd rather have the traditional modular style running inside the case...
 
P

Puterguru

2[H]4U
Joined
May 21, 2001
Messages
3,132
I read this earlier and immediately went to find it for sale for a new PC and nothing yet. I have zero issues buying it since it is Seasonic. They were the ONLY PSU manufacturers to send [H]ardOCP retail units when doing reviews so they are the only units I will buy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top