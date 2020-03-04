Seasonic has a new take on cable management.

Smoked Brisket
Its a modular PSU but the modular part is an integrated strip that runs along the back of your case. I didn't get it until I saw the pics. I can see myself getting this just to try sleeving my own cables for the first time, it makes it more accessible. It has been a long time since there has been any change to PSU's. What do you all think?
https://www.techpowerup.com/264473/seasonic-rolls-out-its-first-connect-750w-power-supply
