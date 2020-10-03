Seasonic: Hard to find!

Folks,



I'm a fan of Seasonic's power supplies. They've always done very well for me. I'm looking to do a new build with a 750w fully-modular ATX power supply. The GX750 series would do it...but the only ones I can find are north of $300. That's a bit extreme.



If I cannot find a reasonably priced PSU from Seasonic, I'll go with a Corsair 750RX. (<-- I may have mis-remembered their nomenclature.)



Any hints where I can find a Seasonic these days?



Thanks,

Ken