Seasonic focus PX vs Prime GX vs Fractal ion+

In the process of building a new PC and debating which PSU to put in. Looking for quiet and stable PSU, I narrowed it down to the following:

Seasonic focus PX: Good reviews, good efficiency, relative quiet, has smaller fan which might be more noisy, less quality components than prime GX?

Seasonic prime GX: Couldn't find any reviews, has larger fan which should be more quiet than focus, longer warranty than focus PX. Unknown efficiency compared to focus PX

Fractal ion+: Good reviews, quiet, and very flexible cables making routing easy, however efficiency at low power is bad (at 2% load its <50%)

BeQuiet straight power 11: Seems quiet relative stable however only 5 year warranty making me doubt the quality.



These are my thoughts but have no idea which to pick, I kind of have ruled out the BeQuiet but still not sure if I should go for the focus, prime or even fractal. I am leaning towards the prime since I believe a larger fan will be more silent plus probably better components, not sure about the efficiency though.



The PSU will end up powering and AMD 3800X, 2070super, SSD's and a whole bunch of rgb fans, stips. Possible upgrade towards ryzen 3950 or 4000 series and newer GPU's. Currently I am looking at the 750W versions (which is too much power I know) because the 650w are almost impossible to get at the moment.



I know I am overthinking this and any of these power supplies will do fine but any thoughts and input about my selection would be greatly appreciated.