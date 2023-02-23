Seasonic Focus PX-850 (NIB), still shrink-wrapped; 1080ti EKWB full cover w/ backplate

Seasonic Focus PX-850 (NIB) - $150 shipped (open to offers)
Still in shrink wrap with 10 year warranty.
1080ti EKWB acetal+nickel full cover water block w/ backplate - $120 shipped (open to offers)
Comes in retail box with all accessories and aftermarket thermal pads
Intel Pentium Anniversary G3258 - $20 shipped
