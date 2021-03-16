Seasonic focus gx and px 850 at BB on sale.

H

hititnquitit

Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
894
I just happened upon this by accident. Normal prices are $149 and $169 but once you log into your bb account, add them to your cart and hit check out. you get a 17% discount. So the gx-850 was $134.99 and the px-850 was $152.99 so after much deliberation i had to get the px-850 of course!
Ive no idea how long this will last or even why the discount came up but you may as well give it a try.
 
A

arnemetis

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 2, 2004
Messages
3,103
Thanks, I grabbed one too! Been kicking the can around so to speak on picking one up since it will likely be months before I can snag a gpu, but now at least this part is over. I have a gold focus+ 850w in my current build from 2017 that I am quite happy with, so this should serve my new build quite well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top