Seasonic Focus GM-550 vs Corsair TX550M

Which one of these power supplies do you think are superior?

I had great experience with Corsair made by Channel Well, however for the TX550M they switched to Great Wall, and from the reviews it seems to have a high failure rate for a premium PSU. For Seasonic I had bad experiences with coil whines on their PSUs.

Let me know if there are good alternatives to these two.
 
