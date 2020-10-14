Seasonic Focus GM-550 vs Corsair TX550M

Which one of these power supplies do you think are superior?
I had great experience with Corsair made by Channel Well, however for the TX550M they switched to Great Wall, and from the reviews it seems to have a high failure rate for a premium PSU. For Seasonic I had bad experiences with coil whines on their PSUs.
Let me know if there are good alternatives to these two.
