SeaSonic Focus: 850w Platinum - $159.99 / Gold for $139.99

vegeta535 said: My best buy is pretty damn pathetic when it comes to stocking anything besides TVs. Also they like 5onoush cell phones plans. These rest of the store is pretty barren. They shut one of them down a couple years ago after only being open for 2 years. I don't get how MC is so small still and best buy is in business. Was at MC last weekend and the checkout line looked like a black friday line lol. Shit was wrapping around the store.

We have had 2 Best Buys close here in the last couple of years. We now have 3 left and they usually have some pretty decent stuff. Before all the nonsense started around the 3080 launch you could even get various high end gpus like the 2070 Super and 2080 Super. They have pretty much all the high end keyboards, mice and various SSDs. They even have some good gaming monitors and even those 49" Samsung ultra wide monitors. They have some good PSUs too but typically no more than 750 watt.