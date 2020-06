I did a search before posting but found nothing. The space behind my Acer ED347CKR 34" Curved Ultrawide Monitor is very tight with the wall-mount adapter plate on. I am in search of a DP cable that has 90 degree turns on the actual plug (at least on one end). Does anyone know where I can find one? I've searched amz, newegg, monoprice, startech, and a few others. Amz has this adapter which looks kind of cheap (not in a good way). Any ideas?