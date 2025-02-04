  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Searching for an ergonomic vertical mouse - 3d modeling and light gaming

L

lightwriter

n00b
Joined
Aug 8, 2016
Messages
10
Hi there!

I currently use an old Microsoft Trackball Explorer, and it's an awesome piece of technology. However, the pinky buttons are beginning to fail, and I'd like to do some light gaming. I've been searching vertical mice, and I've found these:

Logitech Lift: https://www.logitech.com/en-us/products/mice/lift-vertical-ergonomic-mouse.html
Lenovo Go: https://www.lenovo.com/gb/en/p/accessories-and-software/keyboards-and-mice/mice/4y51c33792
Trust Voxx: https://www.trust.com/en/product/23731-voxx-rechargeable-ergonomic-wireless-mouse
Anker vertical mouse: https://www.anker.com/ca/products/a7852

Regarding the Logitech Lift, acording to this user: https://www.rtings.com/discussions/W-0xUDf-9y6_5Z6W/review-updates-logitech-lift, it seems the middle mouse is too stiff (the same happens with MX Vertical mouse), which is a no go for CAD. Since I model 3d, I think it's not an option for me too. What's your experience?

My budget ceiling is about 50-60€
Main use: work
Secondary use: Light gaming (I know regular mice are far superior for this function, but due to a pain in the wrist I can't really use one)

My hand measures 19cm from the tip of my middle finger to the wrist (heigh), and 22cm from the thumb to the pinkie (length).

Do you recommend anything of the aforementioned ones? If not, what would you choose? I'm open to suggestions!
 
I use the Anker vertical mouse and it's absolutely fine for £12 or whatever it cost me. It's not exactly premium but it does the job. One thing is that it's not a huge mouse in terms of height, so if you have wide hands you might find it a bit uncomfortable - I'd definitely prefer it if it was a bit taller but that's just personal preference.

Worth a punt given how cheap it is.
 
Bawjaws said:
I use the Anker vertical mouse and it's absolutely fine for £12 or whatever it cost me. It's not exactly premium but it does the job. One thing is that it's not a huge mouse in terms of height, so if you have wide hands you might find it a bit uncomfortable - I'd definitely prefer it if it was a bit taller but that's just personal preference.

Worth a punt given how cheap it is.
My hand measures 19cm from the tip of my middle finger to the wrist (heigh), and 22cm from the thumb to the pinkie (length). Supposedly it's considered a medium hand.
Does the wheel of the Anker clicks or does it roll freely? I tried once a clickless middle wheel and I hated the experience.
 
lightwriter said:
My hand measures 19cm from the tip of my middle finger to the wrist (heigh), and 22cm from the thumb to the pinkie (length). Supposedly it's considered a medium hand.
Does the wheel of the Anker clicks or does it roll freely? I tried once a clickless middle wheel and I hated the experience.
The scroll wheel clicks but it's not super tactile, if that makes sense.
 
Inspired by this thread, I've purchased cheap, wired Trust GTX 144 Rexx mouse. Simple, black, lightweight, and it works as indended - my hand is really having a good time resting, while working! Thank you.
And I did 3 hour gaming session today in Diablo IV and it performed really well, I didn't miss anything.
 
pioruns said:
Inspired by this thread, I've purchased cheap, wired Trust GTX 144 Rexx mouse.
I wonder how much they paid for trust.com. Would have to have been a pretty penny.

Edit: oh huh, they've been around for a long time. They've owned the domain since the 90s.
 
pioruns said:
Inspired by this thread, I've purchased cheap, wired Trust GTX 144 Rexx mouse. Simple, black, lightweight, and it works as indended - my hand is really having a good time resting, while working! Thank you.
And I did 3 hour gaming session today in Diablo IV and it performed really well, I didn't miss anything.
I wasn't thinking about a wired mouse, but it might not be such a bad idea. Would it be a good mouse for someone who as medium hands like I do (19cm height x 22cm lenght)?
 
lightwriter said:
I wasn't thinking about a wired mouse, but it might not be such a bad idea. Would it be a good mouse for someone who as medium hands like I do (19cm height x 22cm lenght)?
I am very comfortable with this mouse, and I have "normal" size hands which I never measured. I have 182cm height if that gives you any reference. I prefer wired because cable is not in the way at all, and saves me all the hassle with batteries, charging, longevity if battery is built-in, and so on. It's just plug and play.
 
pioruns said:
I am very comfortable with this mouse, and I have "normal" size hands which I never measured. I have 182cm height if that gives you any reference. I prefer wired because cable is not in the way at all, and saves me all the hassle with batteries, charging, longevity if battery is built-in, and so on. It's just plug and play.
Thank you for your mini review. I have just one more question: Is the middle wheel clicky? And does it require more strenght than usual to press?
 
lightwriter said:
Thank you for your mini review. I have just one more question: Is the middle wheel clicky? And does it require more strenght than usual to press?
You are welcome.
Middle wheel is clicky, it requires more of force to press, same as side-left & side-right buttons. Main mouse buttons require little effort. It's no different from my previous mouse in that aspect, so it's acceptable for me.
 
pioruns said:
You are welcome.
Middle wheel is clicky, it requires more of force to press, same as side-left & side-right buttons. Main mouse buttons require little effort. It's no different from my previous mouse in that aspect, so it's acceptable for me.
Sorry for the delay. That's good information, thank you once again!
 
