Searching for an ergonomic vertical mouse - 3d modeling and light gaming

lightwriter
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2016
- Messages
- 10
Hi there!
I currently use an old Microsoft Trackball Explorer, and it's an awesome piece of technology. However, the pinky buttons are beginning to fail, and I'd like to do some light gaming. I've been searching vertical mice, and I've found these:
Logitech Lift: https://www.logitech.com/en-us/products/mice/lift-vertical-ergonomic-mouse.html
Lenovo Go: https://www.lenovo.com/gb/en/p/accessories-and-software/keyboards-and-mice/mice/4y51c33792
Trust Voxx: https://www.trust.com/en/product/23731-voxx-rechargeable-ergonomic-wireless-mouse
Anker vertical mouse: https://www.anker.com/ca/products/a7852
Regarding the Logitech Lift, acording to this user: https://www.rtings.com/discussions/W-0xUDf-9y6_5Z6W/review-updates-logitech-lift, it seems the middle mouse is too stiff (the same happens with MX Vertical mouse), which is a no go for CAD. Since I model 3d, I think it's not an option for me too. What's your experience?
My budget ceiling is about 50-60€
Main use: work
Secondary use: Light gaming (I know regular mice are far superior for this function, but due to a pain in the wrist I can't really use one)
My hand measures 19cm from the tip of my middle finger to the wrist (heigh), and 22cm from the thumb to the pinkie (length).
Do you recommend anything of the aforementioned ones? If not, what would you choose? I'm open to suggestions!
I currently use an old Microsoft Trackball Explorer, and it's an awesome piece of technology. However, the pinky buttons are beginning to fail, and I'd like to do some light gaming. I've been searching vertical mice, and I've found these:
Logitech Lift: https://www.logitech.com/en-us/products/mice/lift-vertical-ergonomic-mouse.html
Lenovo Go: https://www.lenovo.com/gb/en/p/accessories-and-software/keyboards-and-mice/mice/4y51c33792
Trust Voxx: https://www.trust.com/en/product/23731-voxx-rechargeable-ergonomic-wireless-mouse
Anker vertical mouse: https://www.anker.com/ca/products/a7852
Regarding the Logitech Lift, acording to this user: https://www.rtings.com/discussions/W-0xUDf-9y6_5Z6W/review-updates-logitech-lift, it seems the middle mouse is too stiff (the same happens with MX Vertical mouse), which is a no go for CAD. Since I model 3d, I think it's not an option for me too. What's your experience?
My budget ceiling is about 50-60€
Main use: work
Secondary use: Light gaming (I know regular mice are far superior for this function, but due to a pain in the wrist I can't really use one)
My hand measures 19cm from the tip of my middle finger to the wrist (heigh), and 22cm from the thumb to the pinkie (length).
Do you recommend anything of the aforementioned ones? If not, what would you choose? I'm open to suggestions!
Last edited: