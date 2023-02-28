Sealed XBOX Series X 1Tb and extra controller

L

Liver

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
5,643
Selling a sealed XBOX Series X with extra controller. Only the controller is used (I used it with a iPad to play Diablo).

$450 shipped via Zelle. Will trade for an Apple Mini M1, money either direction works. I recently bought a PS5 and the PS VR2, so I no longer need this.

No warranty from me is offered or implied.

I was taking pictures of the box for this ad and noticed the bottom 2 seals were broken, however the top two seals are intact (notice the pictures). I am disclosing this as there is no way to open the box without busting open all the seals. No funny business at all.

I have Heat going back more than a decade.

In the pictures the green seals are intact and the red seals are broken.

D9CBBB1D-4991-4501-AC33-872600660CCA.jpeg8CEB2E44-4C89-4DAC-88EB-7475311E1D55.jpeg10E13617-2074-417F-B9A6-E3259E77AA00.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top