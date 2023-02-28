Sealed XBOX Series X 1Tb and extra controller, $400 shipped

Selling a sealed XBOX Series X with extra controller. Only the controller is used (I used it with a iPad to play Diablo).
$400 shipped via Zelle. Will trade for an Apple Mini M1, money either direction works. I recently bought a PS5 and the PS VR2, so I no longer need this.
No warranty from me is offered or implied.
I was taking pictures of the box for this ad and noticed the bottom 2 seals were broken, however the top two seals are intact (notice the pictures). I am disclosing this as there is no way to open the box without busting open all the seals. No funny business at all.
I have Heat going back more than a decade.
In the pictures the green seals are intact and the red seals are broken.
