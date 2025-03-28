Sealed Windows 11 Pro 64 bit 23H2 DVD + Key Card

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
sorry aboot that!and from Canada
it looks an oem pack and they do differentiate between full and upgrades, at least used too. its been a veeeeeeery long time since i touched a physical install disk.Since when does MS put "Full Version" on the disc... and the key is "scratch and sniff"....
I smell BS on this... (OP also posted this twice)
I opened one to take photos so potential buyers can see what all is included. I have more than one availablesorry aboot that!
"sealed" but clearly opened too.
People just don't leave feedback these days. I'm guilty of this as wellSeller has zero feedback. FYI.
Cool. I won't buy it if there's no feedback. To each their own.People just don't leave feedback these days. I'm guilty of this as well
I bought a console because it's hard to get a pc case with 5.25 bays these days if you need a case pronto. we use it to play 4k blurays and for guests.Do they sell DVD drives too? ;-)
It sure is.I bought a console because it's hard to get a pc case with 5.25 bays these days if you need a case pronto. we use it to play 4k blurays and for guests.