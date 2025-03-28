Sealed Windows 11 Pro 64 bit 23H2 DVD + Key Card

Since when does MS put "Full Version" on the disc... and the key is "scratch and sniff"....

I smell BS on this... (OP also posted this twice)
 
cpufrost said:
Do they sell DVD drives too? ;-)
I bought a console because it's hard to get a pc case with 5.25 bays these days if you need a case pronto. we use it to play 4k blurays and for guests.
 
Wade88 said:
It sure is.
Some still use those 5.25" bays for other things (place for port expansion, fan controllers, etc.).
 
