SeaGate ST2000LX001 shows 100% after boot for 10-15 minutes in Windows 10

Hi, I'm running a Lenovo 330S (not the highest end puppy) but does the trick. I replaced the original drive WD - 1TB with a Seagate 2TB about 6 months ago. I'm not running heavy disk apps, but require lots of space for my work. Very large files, which isn't the issue. About 3-4 months ago when I boot my laptop the disk utilization is at 100% for most of the time more than 10 minutes. I checked the startup apps and nothing like big databases online or starting. Almost the bare minimum. I checked Diskmon and is shows only windows services taxing the drive for 10-15 solid minutes. Anyone else seen this type of behavior?



Please Advise.