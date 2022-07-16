Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB SATA NAS Hard Drive, 7200 RPM, 2-Pack $560 shipped @Adorama

fourtytwoo said: Hardly a deal.... Or is inflation really this high now? Click to expand...

It's a decent price per TB for nearly full blown enterprise drives. You really can't compare these to the easystore drives that are typically in the $14-15/TB range as these have over 2x the warranty and design life. But lately, even the full out enterprise drives have been having deals like this like the 2-pack of WD Gold for $5xx a few months back, making them in the same price range as these, but even a notch better in terms of quality.There are also other deals out there like these push the price envelope even lower:This particular drive is at $12/TB with only a 2yr warranty because it is recertified by Seagate. But when you compare this, an enterprise drive design build with a 2yr warranty for $12/TB with an easystore shuck that is a consumer drive with a supposed enterprise design with a 2yr warranty for $14+/TB, it's a no brainer that this is a better deal.