Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB SATA NAS Hard Drive, 7200 RPM, 2-Pack $560 shipped @Adorama

L

lifanus

Gawd
Joined
Aug 26, 2008
Messages
866
Here is the Deal link from Adorama

Haven't posted for a while, but I just bought the 2-pack for my own NAS, the cheapest price I can find that offers a full warranty from a legit retailer.

Usually if you buy one it's $299. This deal makes the cost @ $17.5 per TB, some states might need to pay tax. Cheers!

set16000ne02.jpg
 
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
5,412
fourtytwoo said:
Hardly a deal.... Or is inflation really this high now?
Click to expand...
It's a decent price per TB for nearly full blown enterprise drives. You really can't compare these to the easystore drives that are typically in the $14-15/TB range as these have over 2x the warranty and design life. But lately, even the full out enterprise drives have been having deals like this like the 2-pack of WD Gold for $5xx a few months back, making them in the same price range as these, but even a notch better in terms of quality.

There are also other deals out there like these push the price envelope even lower:
https://serverpartdeals.com/collect...6gb-s-512e-4kn-sed-3-5-recertified-hard-drive

This particular drive is at $12/TB with only a 2yr warranty because it is recertified by Seagate. But when you compare this, an enterprise drive design build with a 2yr warranty for $12/TB with an easystore shuck that is a consumer drive with a supposed enterprise design with a 2yr warranty for $14+/TB, it's a no brainer that this is a better deal.
 
K

Kelvarr

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2001
Messages
4,324
SamirD said:
It's a decent price per TB for nearly full blown enterprise drives. You really can't compare these to the easystore drives that are typically in the $14-15/TB range as these have over 2x the warranty and design life. But lately, even the full out enterprise drives have been having deals like this like the 2-pack of WD Gold for $5xx a few months back, making them in the same price range as these, but even a notch better in terms of quality.

There are also other deals out there like these push the price envelope even lower:
https://serverpartdeals.com/collect...6gb-s-512e-4kn-sed-3-5-recertified-hard-drive

This particular drive is at $12/TB with only a 2yr warranty because it is recertified by Seagate. But when you compare this, an enterprise drive design build with a 2yr warranty for $12/TB with an easystore shuck that is a consumer drive with a supposed enterprise design with a 2yr warranty for $14+/TB, it's a no brainer that this is a better deal.
Click to expand...
What is the difference between that drive, and this one? https://serverpartdeals.com/product...b-3-5-fastformat-manufacturer-recertified-hdd

The only thing I can see is "SED", but I am unsure what that is.


EDIT: Self-Encrypting Drive.
 
Last edited:
C

chizow

Gawd
Joined
Jan 23, 2007
Messages
934
I’ve had one in my media server for a few years, first one died within a month and was replaced by Seagate. Been great since then.

Only thing is these Seagates are LOUD compared to WD NAS drives and the white label drives from enclosures.
 
S

sfsuphysics

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2007
Messages
15,256
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top