Pretty cool to see a 5yr warranty on a firecuda drive. I think you could pit it up against the WD Black, and from some of the reviews it does seem to share the enterprise mechanics since people have mentioned 'noise', but I think the performance of this drive vs any other traditional drive willl be a bit of pros and cons--faster in some things and slower in other, although not really by much either way. What would be really interesting is if this came with 128GB of ssd cache as that's fallen in price far enough that it should only tack on $5 to the cost of manufacturing, but would be a noticeable boost in performance.