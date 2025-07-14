  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Seagate exos 18TB hard drives

I have two seagate exos 18TB drives for sale. They have warranty left of roughly 2 years. I will double check this again, I can share serials if you want to verify yourself as well.

I have sold the nas and don't have these drives plugged in but they don't have extended amount of usage. They were just mostly sitting in my Nas not being written to much other than original data.

Price 175 shipped each or $325 shipping for both paypal F&F.

Let me know if you have any questions.
 
