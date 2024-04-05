  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Seagate demos new multi-layer 3D magnetic tech with potential for 240TB capacities

These make sense for large cloud storage operations for multi-stage backups at lower speeds and costs.
For raw storage these would be great, but I couldn't imagine using them for any type of random I/O, programs, or OS usage.

From the article... truth! :ROFLMAO:
If so, you'd be looking at a 10-platter hard drive with a rough capacity of about 240TB. Which should just about cover installation of one or two of the latest data-munching games on Steam.
Imagine how long would that take to fill at SATA speeds? Then think about it in some form of raid, it would take forever to fill and so much longer if one failed and you had to rebuild it.
 
Whalter12 said:
Imagine how long would that take to fill at SATA speeds? Then think about it in some form of raid, it would take forever to fill and so much longer if one failed and you had to rebuild it.
I’ve got 16TB drives that take at least 12h to rebuild and they are maybe 60% full.

I don’t want to think about 240TB on a SATA interface.
 
