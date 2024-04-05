Seagate demos new multi-layer 3D magnetic tech with potential for 240TB capacities

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 12,844
HDDs continue to advance
“By adjusting the laser power and magnetic fields during writing, the FePT layers can be addressed independently, thereby doubling capacity. If that wasn't impressive enough, the researchers reckon this approach can be applied to three-level recording and may even work at four levels.”
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/gr...tic-tech-with-potential-for-240tb-capacities/
