Seagate 2TB, Seagate 3TB HDD 3.5

dragonhunter

May 24, 2011
Due to COVID-19 reduction efforts, I would like to sell all of them for $100 shipped, this will save me trips to the Post Office. I priced them reasonably due to those "Caution drives". Thanks!

These were raided as 2 separated Raid 5 array but after a power outage both Raid 5 failed. However, when I formatted them as single drive, they ran fine and was able to copy files to them normally.

1) 3x Seagate 2TB ; 1 Good and 2 Caution warning (you have been warned about the "Caution").

2) 4x Seagate 3TB ; 2 Good and 2 Caution warning (you have been warned about the "Caution").

TimeStamp:
http://imgur.com/a/Xquo4co

Reasonable offers are welcome and please keep in mind my shipping cost :).

Heat = dragonhunter

PayPal and US only
 
