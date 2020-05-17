Seagate 2TB, Seagate 3TB HDD 3.5

dragonhunter
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 24, 2011
- Messages
- 278
Due to COVID-19 reduction efforts, I would like to sell all of them for $100 shipped, this will save me trips to the Post Office. I priced them reasonably due to those "Caution drives". Thanks!
These were raided as 2 separated Raid 5 array but after a power outage both Raid 5 failed. However, when I formatted them as single drive, they ran fine and was able to copy files to them normally.
1) 3x Seagate 2TB ; 1 Good and 2 Caution warning (you have been warned about the "Caution").
2) 4x Seagate 3TB ; 2 Good and 2 Caution warning (you have been warned about the "Caution").
TimeStamp:
Reasonable offers are welcome and please keep in mind my shipping cost .
Heat = dragonhunter
PayPal and US only
These were raided as 2 separated Raid 5 array but after a power outage both Raid 5 failed. However, when I formatted them as single drive, they ran fine and was able to copy files to them normally.
1) 3x Seagate 2TB ; 1 Good and 2 Caution warning (you have been warned about the "Caution").
2) 4x Seagate 3TB ; 2 Good and 2 Caution warning (you have been warned about the "Caution").
TimeStamp:
Reasonable offers are welcome and please keep in mind my shipping cost .
Heat = dragonhunter
PayPal and US only