SDR content brightness slider for LG C2 in Win 11

Hey guys. I run my win 11 desktop in HDR mode 100%. After using the calibration tool for win 11 HDR, it looks bright and pops. But under the HDR settings menu, there is a slider for SDR content brightness.
Would I adjust that slider since I am running the desktop 100% HDR? Or is the Win 11 desktop SDR content and that slider setting matters cause even though I am in HDR mode, the desktop is SDR content?
Right now I set that slider to 4 and also used custom resolution utility program to set my max luminance to 800nits.
Just wanted to make sure adjusting that SDR content brightness setting was the correct thing to do. My desktop seems a bit lower brightness after changing that. Not a bad thing after I got used to it.
Thanks for the help!
