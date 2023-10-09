SDR content brightness slider for LG C2 in Win 11

That is just what it says it is: How bright do you want things in SDR to be (max)? When Windows has an SDR program, like the desktop, running and it is in HDR mode, it has to decide how bright to output it, since the control is no longer done on the monitor. So you just set it to be the brightness you want. You can measure it, if you have a specific target, but just setting it by eye is usually what you'd do, just like a monitor or TV's brightness in SDR mode. In my case I have it set at about 13, which looks about the same brightness as a setting of "18" on my monitor (PG32UQX) in SDR mode which is around 120 nits of output which is comfortable to my eyes in my room.