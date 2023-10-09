SDR content brightness slider for LG C2 in Win 11

Hey guys. I run my win 11 desktop in HDR mode 100%. After using the calibration tool for win 11 HDR, it looks bright and pops. But under the HDR settings menu, there is a slider for SDR content brightness.

Would I adjust that slider since I am running the desktop 100% HDR? Or is the Win 11 desktop SDR content and that slider setting matters cause even though I am in HDR mode, the desktop is SDR content?

Right now I set that slider to 4 and also used custom resolution utility program to set my max luminance to 800nits.

Just wanted to make sure adjusting that SDR content brightness setting was the correct thing to do. My desktop seems a bit lower brightness after changing that. Not a bad thing after I got used to it.

Thanks for the help!
 
That is just what it says it is: How bright do you want things in SDR to be (max)? When Windows has an SDR program, like the desktop, running and it is in HDR mode, it has to decide how bright to output it, since the control is no longer done on the monitor. So you just set it to be the brightness you want. You can measure it, if you have a specific target, but just setting it by eye is usually what you'd do, just like a monitor or TV's brightness in SDR mode. In my case I have it set at about 13, which looks about the same brightness as a setting of "18" on my monitor (PG32UQX) in SDR mode which is around 120 nits of output which is comfortable to my eyes in my room.
 
My eyes are definitely thanking me at 4. Less strain on white backgrounds.
Ya turning it up too bright can be eye strain for sure. Just set it to whatever is comfortable, and that is going to depend on how bright the room is and just your personal preferences. Some people like their displays bright, some like them more sedate, there's no right answer.
 
