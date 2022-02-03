Scythe Mugen 5.b + 5600x. What's your max PPT for up to 80c load?

I've had to set cpu PPT to 93W so that load temps max out at 80c with Prime95 v30.8b7 (small FFTs).



Motherboard Temps (Asus B550-F): 23c Idle, 26c Load.

CPU idle temps: 34-40c.

CPU fan speed 100% above 67c.



That's 54-57c above case temps on load. I feel like my temperatures are too high for this cooler and that it should handle a higher PPT. This is a week after re-applying arctic silver 5 (4 years old) using the spread method.

It's a single ccd 5600x, so that means smaller area for heat dissipation - I wonder if this is the problem.



Do I need to get a better thermal paste, or is this simply the limits of the cooler not having a copper plate? When installing the mugen 5 cooler I noticed the screws hit its limits without applying much pressure, but still enough for it to feel rigid. The exhust air at the back of the case doesn't feel that warm. I've had this cooler installed on a lga 1366 system before (200w+ cpu) with much higher pressure.



My adjusted manual PBO limits are: PPT=93, TDC=61, EDC=90. Throttle limit=90c. CO on with -15 to -30 per core. No boost override.