So I've got 5 hours into it so far.



I'm having fun with it. It plays and runs better than DayZ ever has, looks much better graphically, just over all a better experience.



Crafting, looting, metabolism, combat, etc are all working well imo. I'm having fun exploring and it does hit the old dayz mod spots that I've been missing for years.





I want to be able to play on my own for hours at a time, exploring and hiding out. I want it to be rare to run across other players, as that makes it all the more exciting.



For me, it's exceeded my expectations and I look forward to see the direction they are going with it.