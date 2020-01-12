SCSI-3 persistent reservations and SAS NL disks?

Discussion in 'SSDs & Data Storage' started by danswartz, Jan 12, 2020

    So I'm trying to stand up a pacemaker cluster. Back-end is a SM 826 JBOD. Storage is existing 7200 RPM 1TB Constellation spinners. I wanted to use SCSI fencing, but when I enter the command, giving the 8 drives, I get this:

    [ 2020-01-12 15:34:56,313 ERROR: Cannot get registration keys ]

    This happens for all 8 SAS-NL drives. These are not new (close to 10 years old by now). Note that I have a ZeusRAM drive as SLOG, and fence_scsi works just fine for that one. Am I just SOL here? I'm loath to replace all of these, as they have been working flawlessly. I suppose I can stick with just the reservation on the SLOG drive, but not wild about that...
     
    I dont have much experience with pacemaker but I do have a lot of(painful) experience dealing with scsi-3 locking issues mostly with windows clustering. The drives themselves don't handle the locking specifically but the storage controller / storage subsystem you are using is supposed to handle it and the commands are passed to it via the OS interacting with it. I had a physical 2012 cluster poop the bed on me behind a vmax because the admins didn't setup clustering right, they did "something" and it flipped the scsi-3 bit on the volumes. I had to seriously de-provision the stupid volume from all the nodes. That removed the lock array side. Had to reboot the hosts, and then re-provision the volume back to the cluster. I googled the controller you are using. Its no slouch by any means, but I don't think it has the functionality you need. Suckage. =(
     
