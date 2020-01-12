SCSI-3 persistent reservations and SAS NL disks?

So I'm trying to stand up a pacemaker cluster. Back-end is a SM 826 JBOD. Storage is existing 7200 RPM 1TB Constellation spinners. I wanted to use SCSI fencing, but when I enter the command, giving the 8 drives, I get this: [ 2020-01-12 15:34:56,313 ERROR: Cannot get registration keys ] This happens for all 8 SAS-NL drives. These are not new (close to 10 years old by now). Note that I have a ZeusRAM drive as SLOG, and fence_scsi works just fine for that one. Am I just SOL here? I'm loath to replace all of these, as they have been working flawlessly. I suppose I can stick with just the reservation on the SLOG drive, but not wild about that...