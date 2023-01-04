Screen flickers when I go to certain website

Happy Hopping
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us...sk Manager flickers&WindowsVersion=Windows_11
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us...flashing/a46cb983-5047-4c81-983c-37bb6b782ec0
so when this first happens, I thought it's my display driver too old. it rarely happens, it only happens to some rare website. And I thought it could be firefox. Tonight, I update my driver to the latest, and I even try it w/ chrome, and it still happens
so do a google search, this is happening on all versions of windows.
And as the above link says, a web browser is causing the entire screen to flicker, say my web browers (Chrome or firefox) is 1280x2160, it causes the entire 3840 x 2160 to flicker. By closing all windows, no change, by re-boot, no change. I have to do a total shut down
The above link doesn't really solve this problem. How long has this be going on?
