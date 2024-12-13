Screamer (2026)

Armenius
It looks like developer Milestone is rebooting the 1995 title that was one of their first games when they were known as Grafitti (which was an amazing game for the time, by the way).
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2814990/Screamer/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ohDOlboyZg
The original and its sequel can also be found on Steam and GOG (the sequel isn't as good).
