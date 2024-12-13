  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Screamer (2026)

It looks like developer Milestone is rebooting the 1995 title that was one of their first games when they were known as Grafitti (which was an amazing game for the time, by the way).


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2814990/Screamer/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ohDOlboyZg

The original and its sequel can also be found on Steam and GOG (the sequel isn't as good).


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/697580/Screamer/

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/698620/Screamer_2/

https://www.gog.com/en/game/screamer
https://www.gog.com/en/game/screamer_2
 
Screamer was great. It was pretty much the closest thing that PC gamers had to Daytona USA at the time (although the two games have their differences) which was a huge deal back then. But rather than a cheesy wanna-be, it ended up being a great racer on its own.

I had the sequel and you're right - while it was good, it seems most people liked the first game more. Just something about it.

Now if someone will just make a modern version of Whiplash...
 
