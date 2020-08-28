Scratch Build resources? Mobo trays, PCI slots, etc...

VanGoghComplex

VanGoghComplex

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 5, 2016
Messages
2,073
I'm in the planning phase of a scratch build using 2020 T-slot aluminum extrusion. My goal is an ATX open-frame case with room for full-sized GPU and PSU, but designed to be used with an external radiator, such that it is absolutely no larger than it needs to be.

I'm still working on ideas for internal hardware layout, and will need some things prefabbed - a mobo tray, PCI bracket (if I decide to go vertical mount on the GPU), front panel I/O, drive sleds/cages, etc. I can find this stuff from a number of no-name eBay and Etsy shops, but was wondering if some of the more experienced builders here had favorite vendors for this kind of thing.
 
F

Fritzz

Gawd
Joined
Feb 11, 2008
Messages
853
Dimas Tech makes motherboard trays and PCI brackets. I used their mini itx one when I built my 2 PCs in 1 case mod.

I bought it from Mod My Mods who has always been great to deal with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top