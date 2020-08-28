Scratch Build resources? Mobo trays, PCI slots, etc...

I'm in the planning phase of a scratch build using 2020 T-slot aluminum extrusion. My goal is an ATX open-frame case with room for full-sized GPU and PSU, but designed to be used with an external radiator, such that it is absolutely no larger than it needs to be.



I'm still working on ideas for internal hardware layout, and will need some things prefabbed - a mobo tray, PCI bracket (if I decide to go vertical mount on the GPU), front panel I/O, drive sleds/cages, etc. I can find this stuff from a number of no-name eBay and Etsy shops, but was wondering if some of the more experienced builders here had favorite vendors for this kind of thing.