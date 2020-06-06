[Scratch Build] IKEA Expedit/Kallax compatible server case 2.0

Hi guys,
I'm back with another scratch build project. This time it is to replace my first scratch build, the IKEA Expedit compatible server wood case. Working with laser cut aluminium sheets on my Hexplo desktop case, I gained enough new knowledge and ideas to try to improve the original server case concept. The constraints I had were exactly the same:
  • Must fit into an IKEA Expedit/Kallax shelf, which means a box of no more than 33.5 x 33.5 x 39cm.
  • Must hold an ATX size board, at least ten 3.5" and at least two 2.5" disks.
  • Decent ventilation
  • Living room compatible, i.e. clean visuals and low noise
By using metal construction and a SFX PSU, I was able to come up with an interior layout that fits 18x 3.5" disks plus 8x 2.5" disks, perfect for a ZFS pool consisting of up to three 6-disk RAIDZ2 vdevs and a number of SSDs. The metal sheets will be joined by a mix of extruded aluminium profiles and soldering where there isn't enough space for a profile. I'm curious how I'll handle soldering with a butane torch...

qLJ4WKb.png

kiJHjYm.png

As of right now, the drawings have been sent to the laser cutting shop, and I'm in the process of ordering all the other stuff I need.
 
