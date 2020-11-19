Scored a MSI 3080 Ventus, some regrets...

Scored a MSI 3080 Ventus today, I should be thrilled but after reading up on it I'm worried. 320w hard power limit. PL slider is maxed out at 100%, no headroom to increase it. Anyone with more knowledge on Ampere know how badly this will effect performance? I enjoy overclocking, getting the most out of the hardware. Seems like I got the worst card for that. Everything I read says these cards are power starved, and most cards have 360w+ power limits.

My only hope is to do a bios flash, not interested in shunt mods. Not a lot of information out there but one person said that no matter the bios used, the power limit was always stuck at 320w.

Have a day to cancel my order, but I'm pretty sure I can sell it here if its not what I expected. At least I got it for MSRP.
 
You aren't going to gain much from an oc. The 3K series runs pretty high boost clocks as is so any more mhz is more for benchmark scoring rights than any really useful gains in fps.
 
Maybe you can flash a different bios with a higher power limit? That's what I did with my Zotac 3090. Put it at 390w, up from 350w.
 
talon95 said:
Maybe you can flash a different bios with a higher power limit? That's what I did with my Zotac 3090. Put it at 390w, up from 350w.
I plan to, but like I said above I found 2 on another forum claiming that other bios's with higher power limits did not increase power consumption or performance. Its not so much about the oc as it is maintaining a stable boost clock.
 
Ampere cards are pretty much maxed out from the factory. You can maybe squeeze another 3-5% more performance but its not worth the large power draw increases that will also likely be required.
 
