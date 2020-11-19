Scored a MSI 3080 Ventus, some regrets...

Scored a MSI 3080 Ventus today, I should be thrilled but after reading up on it I'm worried. 320w hard power limit. PL slider is maxed out at 100%, no headroom to increase it. Anyone with more knowledge on Ampere know how badly this will effect performance? I enjoy overclocking, getting the most out of the hardware. Seems like I got the worst card for that. Everything I read says these cards are power starved, and most cards have 360w+ power limits.



My only hope is to do a bios flash, not interested in shunt mods. Not a lot of information out there but one person said that no matter the bios used, the power limit was always stuck at 320w.



Have a day to cancel my order, but I'm pretty sure I can sell it here if its not what I expected. At least I got it for MSRP.