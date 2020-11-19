Scorching: Open-Box Radeon 5500 XT 4GBs for $119.99 shipped at NewEgg

Centauri
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2003
- Messages
- 1,988
Just happened to stumble across it.
Great way to tide yourself over until the 6800s are actually available.
Check this out on newegg: GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5500 XT DirectX 12 GV-R55XTOC-4GD 4GB 128-Bit GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 x16 ATX Video Card https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-rad..._mmc=snc-social-_-sr-_-14-932-239R-_-11182020
Great way to tide yourself over until the 6800s are actually available.
Check this out on newegg: GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5500 XT DirectX 12 GV-R55XTOC-4GD 4GB 128-Bit GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 x16 ATX Video Card https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-rad..._mmc=snc-social-_-sr-_-14-932-239R-_-11182020