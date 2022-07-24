SCORCHING: LG 32" FreeSync Premium monitor for $299

Centauri
This is the only time it has dropped below $499 on Amazon according to price trackers, and it's plummeted to $299.
2022 model.
LG 32GP750-B 32 Inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor with 1ms (GtG) and 165Hz Refresh Rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable - Black https://a.co/d/hTwPkOQ