Scientists taught a mushroom to walk with a robot body.

All hail our fungal over lords.

The sci fi concept you didn't see coming... terminators that are just looking for some lebensraum.
 
The Myconids are on the march with their mushroom golems! Dust off your vorpal sword of +2, bring your fireball spell online, and lace up your best enchanged armor!

Joking aside, the whole "Combining this mobility with the fungi’s ability to sense chemical and biological signals could prove useful in a range of applications, according to the researchers." is pretty neat.
 
Is the mushroom able to understand that it is walking ?

I mean you can do all sorts of experiments
Inject Testosterone into a mice
But that will just make it fight cats unnecessarily & get injured
 
As a controls engineer, I find this fascinating. The moving around part is for show. The real application would be getting a plant to control the water and fertilizer valves. Imagine crops being able to "tell" you I'm hungry or thirsty and then being able to open the fridge door and get a drink and food. That's some cool sci fi farming right there! ;)
 
As a controls engineer, I find this fascinating. The moving around part is for show. The real application would be getting a plant to control the water and fertilizer valves. Imagine crops being able to "tell" you I'm hungry or thirsty and then being able to open the fridge door and get a drink and food. That's some cool sci fi farming right there! ;)
The potential for future robots could be to sense soil chemistry in row crops and decide when to add more fertilizer, for example, perhaps mitigating downstream effects of agriculture like harmful algal blooms.”


However, finding a way to integrate mushrooms and robots requires more than just tech savvy and a green thumb.

“You have to have a background in mechanical engineering, electronics, some mycology, some neurobiology, some kind of signal processing,” Mishra said. “All these fields come together to build this kind of system.”

https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2024/08/biohybrid-robots-controlled-electrical-impulses-mushrooms
 
