Scientists may have discovered fifth force of nature, laboratory announces

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Nov 20, 2019.

    erek

    New evidence supporting the existence of the hypothetic X17 particle


    We observed electron-positron pairs from the electro-magnetically forbidden M0 transition depopulating the 21.01 MeV 0− state in 4He. A peak was observed in their e+e− angular correlations at 115∘ with 7.2σ significance, and could be described by assuming the creation and subsequent decay of a light particle with mass of mXc2=16.84±0.16(stat)±0.20(syst) MeV and ΓX= 3.9×10−5 eV. According to the mass, it is likely the same X17 particle, which we recently suggested [Phys. Rev. Lett. 116, 052501 (2016)] for describing the anomaly observed in 8Be.


    https://www.independent.co.uk/news/...i-nuclear-research-force-nature-a9210741.html
     
    Mega6

    Hardcore. Haven’t seen anything like this since I finished engineering physics.
     
    sfsuphysics

    Hungary has a particle accelerator? :D

    But in seriousness, not sure how discovery of a new particle translates to "5th force"

    But like all good science, it needs to be independently confirmed before everyone jumps up and down and college book publishers declare a new edition is needed.
     
    KazeoHin

    Unfortunately, the paper has not been Peer-Reviewed. So it may just be headline-catching bunk.
     
    KD5ZXG

    Them what claim to have done it...
    191122150624-01-hungarian-physicists-exlarge-169.jpg
    No resemblance whatsoever...
    104103697.jpg
     
    Verado

    English motherf***er! Do you speak it?!
     
    fullvietFX

    Spoilers. It's called love.
     
    Machupo

    Multipass...
     
    Red Falcon

    Wind, Water, Fire, Earth... Heart!!!
     
    kamxam

    MmmmHmmmm ……..

    th?id=OIP.jpg
     
    PhaseNoise

    Scientists call this strange new force "Beega Badaa Boom".
     
    KD5ZXG

    https://phys.org/news/2019-11-plot-thickens-hypothetical-x17-particle.html

    So, the dude's name is Atilla. And he's from Hungary. Go figure...



    Recorded at Castle Greyskull, Merseyside.

    http://fourcolorshadows.blogspot.com/2015/09/the-man-who-shrunk-world-jack.html

    As-if we needed more evidence. Our shrunken doom seems nigh.



    Of course dismisses the whole point of relativity to assume shrinking means
    the speed of light must change. Therefore our shrinking is provably untrue.
    Had it right till he fell off the rails there...

    Shrinking vs expanding are relative to whatever viewpoint assumed constant.
    Every yardstck everywhere everywhen measures light speed as a constant.
    Currently smaller scientists with smaller yardsticks observe old light shift red.

    The human ego's inability to accept its junk shrinking is psyco, not physics.
     
    Krenum

    chili dog

    The new particle would be a gauge boson, which is a force carrying particle. New gauge boson = new unknown force (maybe?)
     
    KD5ZXG

    How we know this boson represents a new force and not just a heavier version of something familiar?
    Not by heavier suggesting mass, but who knows? Perhaps just a higher energy massless analogue.
    Like, at least three different weights of electrons have been measured. None represent a "new" type
    of charge.

    Way too early to be claiming a 5th force. Emptymollygiest fools claiming bugs on Mars, etc, etc, ect.
    I can make up better science fiction than some of the conclusions professionals have been drawing.
    Trust verified measurements, yet have the temerity to question where it all becomes storytelling.
     
    KD5ZXG

    PhaseNoise

    I for one embrace our new particle overlords.
     
    HAL_404

    there has always been a fifth force of Nature ... the Spouse Particle :eek:
     
    sfsuphysics

    Two different types, XX and XY particles. XX particles have the interesting property that regardless if something is right, it will be wrong in the eyes of the XX particle.
     
    PhaseNoise

    There are several forms of XX, and unfortunately, it seems like many XYs have an attraction to form a bond with the most unstable XX ions. Some XXs bond readily with little activation energy required of the XY particle, which would explain the prevalence of such a bond in natural statistics. Unfortunately, this bond is a transitory state, and inherently unstable. Upon breakage, energy is released, usually in the form of keyed cars, weird notes, boiled rabbits, and in the most extreme cases - spooky action at a distance with Lawyer particles.

    The more stable XX particles feel sorry for these XY's moth-to-a-flame behavior, but would put forth there are many isotopes in the sea.
     
    craigdt

    everyday we stray further from God
     
    Mega6

    Hacking God
     
    GoldenTiger

    Huh? Science and believing or not in God aren't mutually exclusive.
     
    T4rd

    Sounds like progress to me.
     
    craigdt

    It was a famous quote from Ken M lol
     
    fullvietFX

    Believe in a magic sky daddy in 2019.
     
    ManofGod

    You mean they figured out women after all? :D
     
    ManofGod

    It is appointed unto man to die once and after that, the judgement.
     
    $trapped

    It's great to hear they've finally figured out what is behind the disappearance of socks in the laundry.
     
    erek

