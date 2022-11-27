School me on VLans Please and Need Help w/Static IPs

IceDigger

IceDigger

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 22, 2001
Messages
11,720
So never fooled around with VLans before and need some help.

Not really sure if this is where I would use VLans or not?

So the scenario is I have 5 static IP Addresses from Verizon.

My setup is this:

Verizon Cable -> Wan Port of TPLink ER605 Router/VPN -> Any port of TPLink TL-SG2210P POE Switch -> Rest of small Office

Is it possible to have the rest of the static IP addresses in the Router/VPN to each physical Port of it? Like one static IP per port? Or would I need something else to do this with?

How would you set this up?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top