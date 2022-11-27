School me on VLans Please and Need Help w/Static IPs

So never fooled around with VLans before and need some help.



Not really sure if this is where I would use VLans or not?



So the scenario is I have 5 static IP Addresses from Verizon.



My setup is this:



Verizon Cable -> Wan Port of TPLink ER605 Router/VPN -> Any port of TPLink TL-SG2210P POE Switch -> Rest of small Office



Is it possible to have the rest of the static IP addresses in the Router/VPN to each physical Port of it? Like one static IP per port? Or would I need something else to do this with?



How would you set this up?