School Me on how to start this fiber setup please.

At 300 feet, you could run 10GBaseT. If you go optical, you'd want to run at least two strands of multi-mode fiber (you may want to run spares as well); then you'd need switches at both ends with sfp+ and multimode transceivers. You can do direct burial in a shallow trench, but if you can lay in a conduit, it might be easier to replace or augment later. I don't think fiber termination is as easy as copper, so if you can, you might see if it makes sense to run preterminated cables; it's been ages since I handled fiber, but the ends weren't that big, so it could be possible depending on the building openings.



If your internet speed isn't changing, your existing router should be sufficient, your LAN traffic doesn't need go through the router, so it's fine if your lan is 10g and your router is 1g.



How many 10G ports you need for your switches depends on what you're trying to do... Maybe you have a NAS in the house, and a couple clients in the shed, so you want 10G for the NAS, and 10G for the clients (bottleneck would be the 10G uplink), maybe you have a lot of clients in the shed that only need 1G each. Maybe you have a lot of different servers, so nothing needs 10G, but you still need a 10G uplink between switches because the aggregate traffic is more than 1G. You might be able to do some link aggregation to 2x or 4x 1G for servers.



There's a lot of switches with one or two sfp+ and then 24-48 1G ports, which may work well for you.