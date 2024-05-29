School me- different speed nic’s on network….

*edit* may have answered my own question.

It looks like since my switch is a multi gig unit, it will negotiate the speeds with each individual nic. And it does support all of the speeds my nic’s have. So in the end theoretically each connection should negotiate its max speed with the switch.



That is the answer but I will leave this up for anyone else with the same question.



I have multiple switches that have 2.5gbe and 10gb SFP+ ports.



My SFP+ nic’s support only 10gb/1gb



Let’s say I have a computer with 1gbe nic one with 10gb sfp+ nic, and one with 2.5 gbe all plugged into the same switch.



If I am on the computer with the 2.5 gbe nic, will it be able to connect to the 10gb sfp+ computer at 2.5 or will it default to 1 gb because it’s not capable of 10 gb?



I’ve never had network cards that weren’t backward compatible. The 10gb SFP+ cards I have are not.