Schiit Fulla + Mod Mic 3.5mm, still getting white noise

I'd like to increase the quality of my microphone when I'm playing games. Things are mostly fine except the white noise, but that's super annoying. Is this a $50 problem or a $500 problem?



I currently have a Modmic with a 3.5mm jack(not usb) and it goes in to a Schiit Fulla which connects to my computer. Running it this way I have no control over gain in Windows(or anything besides volume) but the issue persisted even with the Mic plugged directly in to the motherboard and messing around in Realtek or Windows. I think it's a Modmic 4, I think it's >5 years old.