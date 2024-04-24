Schiit Audio Moving Sale - Ragnarok 2 amp for $999

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 39,442
So Schiit known for their DAC's and headphone amps is moving their facility, and happened to have a HUGE excess of some items.
Notably, they built too many of their well reviewed halo integrated Speaker and Headphone amp, the Ragnarok 2, and are dropping the price from $1,499 to $999 until that inventory is gone to aid in the move.
I know a thousand dollar amp is a bit much, but it is significantly cheaper than it previously was, and even at that price was said to be a steal due to how well it compared to much more expensive Hegel amps. IN an audiophile market of car-priced audio-jewelry, some might even call it a bargain. People find themselves in so many places on the audio scale that everything is relative.
Either way, this is a very well reviewed amp that is pretty much overkill for any headphone and has been favorably compared to MUCH more expensive amps for speakers. It is rare in that it does both well, whereas most amps focus on one or the other.
Figured I'd drop it here in case anyone is interested:
https://www.schiit.com/products/ragnarok-1
Notably, they built too many of their well reviewed halo integrated Speaker and Headphone amp, the Ragnarok 2, and are dropping the price from $1,499 to $999 until that inventory is gone to aid in the move.
I know a thousand dollar amp is a bit much, but it is significantly cheaper than it previously was, and even at that price was said to be a steal due to how well it compared to much more expensive Hegel amps. IN an audiophile market of car-priced audio-jewelry, some might even call it a bargain. People find themselves in so many places on the audio scale that everything is relative.
Either way, this is a very well reviewed amp that is pretty much overkill for any headphone and has been favorably compared to MUCH more expensive amps for speakers. It is rare in that it does both well, whereas most amps focus on one or the other.
Figured I'd drop it here in case anyone is interested:
https://www.schiit.com/products/ragnarok-1
Last edited: