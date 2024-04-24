Schiit Audio Moving Sale - Ragnarok 2 amp for $999

Zarathustra[H] said: Even at that salary I question if most users of that stuff could actually pass an A/B comparison test with their equipment and much cheaper equipment.



Well that's just how it is. We have 4090s, and for us it wasn't too much of a price. Steep, but we're not suddenly struggling to pay anything off. That's $1600-2000. Jack up the salary to those levels, and 1600-2000 is ~16000-20000. So... yeah that's just pretty much the same for them as buying a 4090 for us.If you mean speakers on your desk, do you mean buzzing or hissing? I do actually have very sensitive ears, so I've moved through a lot of nearfield speakers simply because I could hear a slight buzzing or something similar on almost all of them.A while ago I tried JBL LSR305's, but they exhibited hissing even if not hooked up to anything and irrespective of the wall socket. I also do hear some hissing on anything hooked up to a Lepai amp or any of my Denons. But those speakers aren't at nearfield so it doesn't matter. I can hear them slightly even from across the room, if the room is quiet, but as long as they're not in my face it's fine. Most headphone amps seem to be fine as they have the DAC and the AMP stage in one.Right now what I'm using is a pair of Vanatoo T1's, the original model. They were $500 at the time I bought them. The sound is... okay, honestly it's not impressive to me compared to some other speakers I've sampled when the hype wore down. But they don't exhibit hissing because the DAC is built into the speaker.They're a lot cheaper than this amp, but the amplifier in mine I think has been dying for a while. I'm kind of looking for something new for nearfield listening, but it pisses me off the Vanatoo puts such a shitty amp in them. It definitely feels hot to the touch. Whatever I replace them with, it needs to stay on 24/7 without any degradation and not have any hissing or buzzing at all in nearfield. I have them hooked up to a JBL Sub 550P. I'm not really a basshead, so it's plenty for me.I don't think you remember this, but Schiit did also have a period of systematic-ish failures.https://www.head-fi.org/threads/what-causes-this-amp-related.562736/ Basically, someone was doing independent measurements of their headphone amps and found out that (iirc, this was a decade ago probably) their headphone amps were causing a harmful DC peak that was literally destroying headphones. The O2/ODAC amp/dac around the time, a DAC and headphone amplifier driven by measurements and was objectively-focused. I still have that O2/ODAC from Mayflower. Just not working because the power plug snapped due to wear and tear lol. Anyway, this is the kick in the ass Schiit needed to actually get their act together and fix their crap. Now, Schiit's headphone stack is arguably better (at least in the DAC department), although there are still some reports of DC relay failures and lack of protectionThe point is, all of these companies start slacking and start offering overpriced and sometimes actually shitty products over time if you don't watch them. Schiit is no different. Getting too comfortable with them or letting them have too much brand loyalty is about as dangerous with them as any company. Unfortunately, the other issue is that sound is very much a subjective thing. I don't have any mom and pop audio shop nearby me to sample high end audio equipment from. The closest was Best Buy Magnolia and that was kind of meh. Difficult to justify committing thousands to audio stuff and end up going, "... do I actually like this any better?"I'll be frank, and I do mean some offense. Right now, you sound like a snobby douchebag going "if you have to ask you can't afford it" at a high end restaurant. So explain why you're not.