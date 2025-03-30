Schedule 1 - Early Access Simulator Game - blowing up on Steam

Been playing it for the past four days or so. This game is legit fun. The developer must have been cooking this one for a while, because it's pretty solid for an EA that's been out a little over a week. I've not ran into any game breaking issues. It's got a decent gameplay loop, which I guess is what everyone is getting out of it right now. I'd like to see a lot more story and maybe more conflict at that. As it stands, there's not much risk to anything you do on a daily basis. I like my games to have high risk vs reward. It's a bit on the easy side, imo. Maybe some stealth such as sneaking into buildings and cracking safes? Solid foundation already, imo.



It has gambling too.



It's like GTA mini game(s) that grew up and went off to college.