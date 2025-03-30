Schedule 1 - Early Access Simulator Game - blowing up on Steam

1743376290427.png



This "EA=Early Access" game is blowing up like crazy this week on steam. At the time of writing this post it's currently sitting as Steams number 3 most active player list.

Anyone else playing this?

Basically a drug dealer simulator 😆

Start off as a nobody and build a drug empire over time.

I have to admit that I've been playing the last few days and it's "addicting".

Co-Op works fantastic as my friend and I have been on a hosted game on my end with no issues.

I'm also seeing this was created by just one developer.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3164500/Schedule_I/
 

Crosshairs said:
Can't we all just get along?
I was just joking around with him, didn't mean any offense. :)

Looks like this game has already sold well over 1 million copies judging by the typical steam review rate of around 5% of buyers leaving a review :eek:.
 
Been playing it for the past four days or so. This game is legit fun. The developer must have been cooking this one for a while, because it's pretty solid for an EA that's been out a little over a week. I've not ran into any game breaking issues. It's got a decent gameplay loop, which I guess is what everyone is getting out of it right now. I'd like to see a lot more story and maybe more conflict at that. As it stands, there's not much risk to anything you do on a daily basis. I like my games to have high risk vs reward. It's a bit on the easy side, imo. Maybe some stealth such as sneaking into buildings and cracking safes? Solid foundation already, imo.

It has gambling too.

It's like GTA mini game(s) that grew up and went off to college.
 
SmokeRngs said:
Can we please type out Early Access instead of using EA? EA is the gaming conglomerate necropolis that buys good things and then kills them and is the acronym for Electronic Arts.
Triggered? Point to me where on the doll Electronic Arts touched you.

Maybe we, gamers, should take it upon ourselves to "own" what EA means in common language? Maybe EA should universally mean Early Access instead of Electronic Arts? I find that both ironic and poetic.
 
EA/ea = electronics arts, theyve existed since before "early access" was a thing. if you want an acronym for that, use: "e/a". its not rocket surgery.
 
pendragon1 said:
EA/ea = electronics arts, theyve existed since before "early access" was a thing. if you want an acronym for that, use: "e/a". its not rocket surgery.
I'm a realist, not ignorant. We live in modern times, and EA universally meaning Electronic Arts has fallen out of favor now. Just to cite an example, browsing the Steam community posts and it's pretty obvious EA universally means Early Access there (unless there is context to the contrary). The point being, good luck convincing the masses otherwise.

That said, if anyone wants to spend energy trying to create a counter-culture, be my guest. I've got better things to argue over.
 
Absalom said:
Triggered? Point to me where on the doll Electronic Arts touched you.

Maybe we, gamers, should take it upon ourselves to "own" what EA means in common language? Maybe EA should universally mean Early Access instead of Electronic Arts? I find that both ironic and poetic.
Triggered? No, just a desire for a lack of confusion created by people too lazy to type out a few extra letters.
 
Absalom said:
I'm a realist, not ignorant. We live in modern times, and EA universally meaning Electronic Arts has fallen out of favor now. Just to cite an example, browsing the Steam community posts and it's pretty obvious EA universally means Early Access there (unless there is context to the contrary). The point being, good luck convincing the masses otherwise.

That said, if anyone wants to spend energy trying to create a counter-culture, be my guest. I've got better things to argue over.
thats wrong and so are they. just like yt = youtube, not "white". i dont buy this redefying bs.
 
Absalom said:
Triggered? Point to me where on the doll Electronic Arts touched you.

Maybe we, gamers, should take it upon ourselves to "own" what EA means in common language? Maybe EA should universally mean Early Access instead of Electronic Arts? I find that both ironic and poetic.
One was around WAY before the other. By decades.
 
Eshelmen said:
https://www.acronymfinder.com/EA.html

Take your pick - Electronic Arts wasn't the first.

IN THIS THREAD, EA = Early Access - if you all don't like it, make another thread.

Let's move on.
The FIRST thing remotely electronics related is EA Electronic Arts. Your link supports what the majority of us are saying. Perhaps you weren’t a gamer in the early 90’s.

What I don’t see on your link of acronyms defines by some random website of such things is, early access.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
The FIRST thing remotely electronics related is EA Electronic Arts. Your link supports what the majority of us are saying. Perhaps you weren’t a gamer in the early 90’s.
This isn't the fucking 90s - if you want to go blow a tantrum or protest the world by officiating what EA means - go for it - I'll even throw $5 toward your campaign and fundraiser. In this specific thread, my thread - EA means Early Access.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
The FIRST thing remotely electronics related is EA Electronic Arts. Your link supports what the majority of us are saying. Perhaps you weren’t a gamer in the early 90’s.

What I don’t see on your link of acronyms defines by some random website of such things is, early access.
It's an initialism, not an acronym.
 
Brings back memories of the stupid games I used to play on my graphing calculator. Lol.

Looks like fun though. I might have to give it a go.
 
