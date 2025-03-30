Schedule 1 - Early Access Simulator Game - blowing up on Steam

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
This "EA=Early Access" game is blowing up like crazy this week on steam. At the time of writing this post it's currently sitting as Steams number 3 most active player list.
Anyone else playing this?
Basically a drug dealer simulator
Start off as a nobody and build a drug empire over time.
I have to admit that I've been playing the last few days and it's "addicting".
Co-Op works fantastic as my friend and I have been on a hosted game on my end with no issues.
I'm also seeing this was created by just one developer.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3164500/Schedule_I/
