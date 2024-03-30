SCEPTRE U325W-UPT Color Gamut

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
So just two things I'd note about gamut measurements like that:
1) The i1 Display Pro can't completely accurately measure gamut, because it is a colorimeter not a spectrophotometer. You need something that can actually do spectral measurement to really get an accurate gamut measurement. The i1 isn't BAD, but take its results with a grain of salt.
2) Generally when you see something like what you see it means that the color primaries are just a little off. Your monitor does have a gamut volume in excess of sRGB, the lack of coverage would be if a color primary is not bang on what the sRGB standard specifies.
No I mean the actual color of the red, green, and blue subpixels. sRGB specifies a certain color they should be in xy coordinates. Thing is, in real manufacturing you can't always hit something like that bang on. There is variance unit to unit and just in general you might not have a color filter and backlight combo that can get quite on the specified spot. Thus when you measure it, you'll find something like this.When you say the color primaries are off, Are you saying that my RGB settings are off?