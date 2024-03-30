SCEPTRE U325W-UPT Color Gamut

G

Grierts

Just wanted to list my color gamut that I received in Display CAL using a X-rite I1 Display Pro

On the website it's only rated for: Color Gamut sRGB: 100%

1711818926997.png
 
So just two things I'd note about gamut measurements like that:

1) The i1 Display Pro can't completely accurately measure gamut, because it is a colorimeter not a spectrophotometer. You need something that can actually do spectral measurement to really get an accurate gamut measurement. The i1 isn't BAD, but take its results with a grain of salt.

2) Generally when you see something like what you see it means that the color primaries are just a little off. Your monitor does have a gamut volume in excess of sRGB, the lack of coverage would be if a color primary is not bang on what the sRGB standard specifies.
 
When you say the color primaries are off, Are you saying that my RGB settings are off?


If i were to re-calibrate, its possibly i could get a higher numbers?

And thanks for the info ! I am a novice/newb to all of this.
 
No I mean the actual color of the red, green, and blue subpixels. sRGB specifies a certain color they should be in xy coordinates. Thing is, in real manufacturing you can't always hit something like that bang on. There is variance unit to unit and just in general you might not have a color filter and backlight combo that can get quite on the specified spot. Thus when you measure it, you'll find something like this.

Don't worry about it though, it'll look fine and this is something you get on all monitors.
 
