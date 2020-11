well it seems no different than those shows at 6 flags where there's water on the screen and water hits ur face by some spinkler system. So many people go to great lengths to feel like they're in the battle--flight sim players for example and their home made cockpitsSometimes, I put a fan next to my monitor just to increase the feel of wind in myface....call it cornyand I already play the sound high to give that sound boost for realism