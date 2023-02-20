Scammers [and Spammers] Spoof MSI Support E-Mail, Company Warns

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,495
It's over
"We extend our heartfelt thanks to global fans and communities for your love and support for MSI and MSI products. As a leading gaming brand, MSI has been devoted to providing players with the best gaming experience and service. However, the recent occurrence of unauthorized emails to content creators and valued followers has caught our attention. Please be advised that MSI Staffs will have this domain name @msi.com when sending out official emails. We have received fraud email reports from various content creators on YouTube. Here is an example of authentic MSI Staff's email address: juandelacruz@msi.com."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304980/scammers-spoof-msi-support-e-mail-company-warns
"We extend our heartfelt thanks to global fans and communities for your love and support for MSI and MSI products. As a leading gaming brand, MSI has been devoted to providing players with the best gaming experience and service. However, the recent occurrence of unauthorized emails to content creators and valued followers has caught our attention. Please be advised that MSI Staffs will have this domain name @msi.com when sending out official emails. We have received fraud email reports from various content creators on YouTube. Here is an example of authentic MSI Staff's email address: juandelacruz@msi.com."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304980/scammers-spoof-msi-support-e-mail-company-warns