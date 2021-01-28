Scalpers Have Sold 50,000 Nvidia RTX 3000 GPUs

No end to human greed or stupidity I tell ya.



This sets a depressing precedent for future technology sales, regarding the customer anyways. Technology companies are now just suppliers of new technology, and smaller stores, like newegg, ebay, microcenter, AIB partners ect. are the pushers. MSRP no longer exists.



I think for a lot of people, if this continues will find a new hobby. Including myself. Too expensive at a time in my life where finances are starting to matter more as well as becoming wiser on how my money is spent.



Lets hope the federal government steps in and does something. Unless people like paying these types of prices.