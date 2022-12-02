Scalpers are struggling to sell the RTX 4080 above MSRP, but retailers won't let them return the cards

1_rick

LukeTbk

Just learned something today, in the EU:
If you bought a product or a service online or outside of a shop (by telephone, mail order, from a door-to-door salesperson), you also have the right to cancel and return your order within 14 days, for any reason and without a justification.

That a bit of a strange rule (specially for something has standard than a video card and that in person shopping would have added usually zero information to the buyer anyway)
 
Sir Beregond

Scalpers then trying to sell them for MSRP suck too. Depending on the brand, warranty is non-transferable.

No sympathy from me.
 
LukeTbk

Sir Beregond said:
Scalpers then trying to sell them for MSRP suck too. Depending on the brand, warranty is non-transferable.

No sympathy from me.
If the scalper paid the tax for the end buyer... not so bad of a deal depending where you are.
 
cvinh

cvinh

They really thought people would pay 4090 prices for 4080s. We don't even wanna pay MSRP for 4080s.
 
