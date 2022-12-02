Scalpers are struggling to sell the RTX 4080 above MSRP, but retailers won't let them return the cards

Just learned something today, in the EU:

If you bought a product or a service online or outside of a shop (by telephone, mail order, from a door-to-door salesperson), you also have the right to cancel and return your order within 14 days, for any reason and without a justification.



That a bit of a strange rule (specially for something has standard than a video card and that in person shopping would have added usually zero information to the buyer anyway)