Scalper group says it has ‘no regrets’ over reselling 3,500 Playstation 5 consoles

https://www.videogameschronicle.com...-no-regrets-over-reselling-3500-ps5-consoles/

“Lots of our community have been furloughed, made redundant, or at some form of disadvantage due the pandemic,” it said.
“These people have managed to cover their bills, put food on the table and supply Christmas presents to their children.
“It may be unfortunate that a child wont wake up to a PS5 this Christmas, but another child may have woken up to nothing. We have no regrets.⁠”

A Christmas Miracle for some, coal for others. At least they found a way to stop hunger.
 
What a bunch of bullshit. They can afford $400 or $500 to buy a console and sit on it for weeks but they can’t put food on the table. Right.
 
3500+ consoles at $500 a pop... ... so yeah this group had 1.75 MILLION to invest ... yeah I'm really crying for how downtrodden this group was due to being out of work or what.
 
