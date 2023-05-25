Saw an potential early release apple product today

applegrcoug
Went to a tour with what could be a new apple product in a few years. Present code name is Wa64.
It is a 2004 cross between cripps pink and honeycrisp. I found it had good texture and sugar but lacked some astringency.
Nothing like some click bait from your friendly neighborhood apple farmer.
