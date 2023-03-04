Savings on Western Digital SSDs through 3/4

Lateralus

Yes, that's today. Wish I would've posted this sooner but I could not get this deal to work for myself until this morning, so I know it's legit. Pretty sure the Slickdeals effect was hitting yesterday because I couldn't even get their store page to load the product.

1677949764636.png


Discount offer valid only for purchasing 2 of the same qualifying products bought online through the WD Store. Limit of 4 units per customer.

I was able to pick up two of the 2TB SN850X NVMe drives WITH heatsink for $299+tax:

1677950430430.png


The version without the heatsink will be even cheaper. Shipping is free on orders $25+. I plan to run them alongside the OS disk (SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB) in my new build and finally be SATA free! Yay faster Steam drives AND no cables to fuss with. Less mess, more airflow, more speed. A win for all but the wallet!
 
chizow

Hmmm I’m not sure this is a deal. Those 850X 2TB have been $150-160 at BB and Amazon. The heat sink is maybe $20 more?

Edit: Nm I see that’s for 2, pretty good deal
 
