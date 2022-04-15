Savegame for CoD: Vanguard

Hey folks. I've been playing CoD: Vanguard and for the 2nd time my savegame progress was wiped. I have no idea how to recover or if it's even possible so I was wondering if anyone has a savegame file they could share with me. I had just started the Australia campaign with Dez (who happens to be my cousin in IRL ) and REALLY don't feel like starting over for the 3rd time...
Savegame file location is at the following: C:\Users\<User>\Documents\Call of Duty Vanguard\players\57456348
Thanks!
