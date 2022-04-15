Savegame for CoD: Vanguard

Hey folks. I've been playing CoD: Vanguard and for the 2nd time my savegame progress was wiped. I have no idea how to recover or if it's even possible so I was wondering if anyone has a savegame file they could share with me. I had just started the Australia campaign with Dez (who happens to be my cousin in IRL) and REALLY don't feel like starting over for the 3rd time...Savegame file location is at the following: C:\Users\ \Documents\Call of Duty Vanguard\players\57456348Thanks!