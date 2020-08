Looks very interesting. The "construction survival adventure" genre has some gems and some duds, but overall I'd be interested in giving it a try as it seems to be differentiating itself in some nice ways.



Initially I was hoping they put Linux support on the docket and went to search Steam to see the current state of play, but its absence did not bode well. Discovery that for the moment it is exclusive to the Epic Store is a factor which, at least for me, makes it a no-go: I object to exclusivity on principle, and have both principle and practical issues with the Epic Store.