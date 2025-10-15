Satellites Are Leaking the World’s Secrets: Calls, Texts, Military and Corporate Data

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,721
“With just $800 in basic equipment, researchers found a stunning variety of data—including thousands of T-Mobile users’ calls and texts and even US military communications—sent by satellites unencrypted.
Anyone who sets up their own satellite receiver in the same broad region as one of those remote cell towers—often as far as thousands of miles away—can pick up the same signals meant for that tower. Doing so allowed the research team to obtain at least some amount of unencrypted backhaul data from the carriers T-Mobile, AT&T Mexico, and Telmex.“
Source: https://www.wired.com/story/satelli...rets-calls-texts-military-and-corporate-data/
Half Conversations, Broadcast From SpaceThe phone calls and text messages the researchers obtained, in particular, were exposed due to telecoms’ often overlooked use of satellite communications for offering cellular coverage to normal phone users who connect to cell towers in remote locations. Some towers in desert or mountainous regions of the US, for instance, connect to a satellite that relays their signals to and from the rest of a telecom’s core cellular network, the internal communications of the network known as “backhaul” traffic.
Anyone who sets up their own satellite receiver in the same broad region as one of those remote cell towers—often as far as thousands of miles away—can pick up the same signals meant for that tower. Doing so allowed the research team to obtain at least some amount of unencrypted backhaul data from the carriers T-Mobile, AT&T Mexico, and Telmex.“
Source: https://www.wired.com/story/satelli...rets-calls-texts-military-and-corporate-data/