sata to sata over sas silliness

context : I want a bunch of sata harddrives in a housing outside my computer case, the computer has only sata data sockets.

so, instead of having 12 sata cables running from housing to case, using 3 sas 8088 cables would do the same thing, just much tidier.

this would require using sas breakout cables to concentrate 4 harddrive sata data cables into a single 8088 cable, with a sas breakout cable at the case end to use the 4 motherboard sata sockets.

( times 3 to total 12 drives)



my problem is that sata and sas are electrally different and the common use case is adapting sata to sas or vice versa.

which I do NOT want to do here.



finding out exactly what the difference is turns out to be nontrivial.



so choosing which style breakout cables at each end will let me have sata style data transmission end to end, seems to be a silly quest, since apparently this use case is inconceivable.