SATA port (provided by C602 chipset) not recognized in Windows 10

problem: Devices connected to the 2nd SATA port is not recognized in Windows10.
some info:
Any ideas? Thanks!
- HP Z820 desktop with 2 SATA ports (from Intel chipset) + 4 SCU SATA ports (from chipset and unused) + 8 SATA ports from an LSI chip (I got no idea what SCU means)
- I am not experiencing issues with the 1st SATA port. I can see any device connected to the 1st SATA port.
- Both ports (and the connected devices) are recognized and usable in Manjaro (installed on a separate SSD)
- The HDD is formatted as NTFS.
- In the BIOS, the connected HDD shows up (connected to the 2nd SATA port). I also have a BDROM in the first SATA port.
- With my HDD not showing up in Windows, I've looked at Device Manager in Windows10 but there are no errors/issues there.
- I've swapped my BDROM and HDD. Both still shows up in the BIOS. But the BDROM has disappeared from Windows while the HDD showed up in Windows.
- As another test, I've connected my SSD (containing Manjaro at the moment) on the 1st SATA port and connected the HDD on the 2nd SATA port. I can see both disks when I booted into Manjaro/Linux. I can even mount the HDD (read only) inside Linux.
- I have no issues with any HDDs when connected to the SATA ports provided by the LSI chip (IT-mode).
